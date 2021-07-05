88mph Price Tops $33.00 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $33.00 or 0.00097956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $101,588.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 88mph has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00813858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00040554 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,921 coins and its circulating supply is 368,329 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

