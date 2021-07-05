890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

890 5th Avenue Partners’ (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. 890 5th Avenue Partners had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENFAU opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,975,000.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

