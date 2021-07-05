8PAY Price Hits $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $362,290.38 and $70,087.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.72 or 0.99777915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

