$923.22 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce sales of $923.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.06 million. GMS reported sales of $802.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

GMS stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

