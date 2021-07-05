$94.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post $94.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $94.60 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $389.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,888,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,560,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,967 shares of company stock worth $3,865,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vicor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Vicor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Vicor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. Vicor has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.