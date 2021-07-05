$940.06 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $940.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $973.19 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $846.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $80.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

