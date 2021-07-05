961,067 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Acquired by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 961,067 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of 3D Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. 3,354,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,736. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

