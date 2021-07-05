$97.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $97.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Denny’s reported sales of $40.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Denny’s by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Denny’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.25 on Monday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

