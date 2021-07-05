A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Trading Down 9.7%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)’s stock price dropped 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41.

About A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

