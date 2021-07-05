A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.52. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

