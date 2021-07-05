AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

