AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLVLY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.19. 85,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.36. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

