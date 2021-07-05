AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,668 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AbbVie stock opened at $115.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

