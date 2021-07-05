Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.82. 730,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,309. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

