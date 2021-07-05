Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 3.56% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $75,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $10,435,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

