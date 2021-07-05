Abyss Price Hits $0.0341 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Abyss has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $223,289.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00927997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.41 or 0.08273158 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.