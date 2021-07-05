Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 5.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.30. 2,763,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,544. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

