Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,000. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $56.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,589. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,368.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,508.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

