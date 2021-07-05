Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 4,813 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 265,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $821,339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 203.1% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $78.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,328.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

