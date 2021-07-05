Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

AKR opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

