Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

ADN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

Shares of TSE:ADN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,153. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.33. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$13.66 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The firm has a market cap of C$326.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

