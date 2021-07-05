AceD (ACED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,537.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. AceD has a market capitalization of $53,976.31 and $6,537.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.