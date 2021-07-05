ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.26

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $679,241.22 and $150,135.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00058247 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.