Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACRDF stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Acreage has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

