Actinium Market Capitalization Achieves $950,911.58 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $950,911.58 and $10,976.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,545,650 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

