Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,944 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,894. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

