Add.xyz (ADD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,287.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $11,287.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 94.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00817736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.83 or 0.08023642 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

