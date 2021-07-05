AdEx Network (ADX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $42.04 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00933898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.71 or 0.08324645 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,128,911 coins and its circulating supply is 122,686,435 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.