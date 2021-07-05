Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the lowest is $3.43 billion. Adient posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adient by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.55. Adient has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

