Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 12th (OTCMKTS:ADEXU)

Adit EdTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADEXU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 12th. Adit EdTech Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ADEXU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

