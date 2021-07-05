Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report sales of $53.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $221.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $227.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $337.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,032,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 308,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

