Aeon One Day Volume Reaches $18,592.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $18,592.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00640000 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

