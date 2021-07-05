Aeron Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Aeron has a market cap of $12,198.29 and approximately $108,341.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00797154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.94 or 0.08005840 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

