Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ARPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.68. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 736,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 313,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

