Aethlon Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

AEMD stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

