Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.67%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.13 $313.00 million $3.86 1.43

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.