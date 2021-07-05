Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th

Affirm’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Affirm had issued 24,600,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,205,400,000 based on an initial share price of $49.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $131,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

