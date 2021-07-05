AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $62.75 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

