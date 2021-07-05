AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80,787 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $474.24 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $475.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

