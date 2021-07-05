AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,633 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

NYSE:LHX opened at $219.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

