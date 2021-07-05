AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

NYSE:FNV opened at $147.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

