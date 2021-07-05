AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 76,463.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 358,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 357,847 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,242.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 335,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 325,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

