AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,247 shares of the software company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $593.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $520.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.29 and a 1-year high of $594.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

