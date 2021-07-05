AGF Investments Inc. Sells 24,471 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $115.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.