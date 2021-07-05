AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $80.33 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,161 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.