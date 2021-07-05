AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,811 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.24% of AGNC Investment worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 445,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,865 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.