Agree Realty Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

