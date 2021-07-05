AICHAIN (AIT) One Day Volume Tops $98,542.00

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One AICHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AICHAIN has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $98,542.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AICHAIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AICHAIN Profile

AICHAIN (CRYPTO:AIT) is a coin. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 coins. AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling AICHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AICHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AICHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.