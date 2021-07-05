AidCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $51.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. AidCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $51.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One AidCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00930450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.39 or 0.08306892 BTC.

About AidCoin

AID is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

