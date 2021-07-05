Air Canada (TSE:AC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Cormark boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.43.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.63 on Monday, reaching C$26.52. 1,241,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.32.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

